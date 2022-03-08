Visakhapatnam: 30-year-old man found murdered at Pandimetta

A 30-year-old man was found murdered near Pandimetta in Visakhapatnam city on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as K. Prasad, a resident of Pithani Dibba area. The Three Town police reached the spot and started investigation. The police said that the victim had severe head injuries and they suspect that drunken brawl could be the reason for the murder. The police have also found several broken liquor bottles at the scene of offence. A case was registered.