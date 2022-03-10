Visakhapatnam: 23 tola gold, 5 kg silver stolen from a house at Yelamanchali

Miscreants gained entry by removing grills of bathroom ventilator, say police

Unidentified miscreants reportedly gained entry into a locked house and have made good with about 23 tolas of gold ornaments and five kg of silver, all worth around ₹6 lakh, at Ram Nagar area under Yelamanchali (Town) Police Station limits. The incident came to light after the inmates of the house lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday morning.

According to Sub-Inspector of Yelamanchali (Town) Police Station A. Neelakanta Rao, the incident happened after the inmates of the house went to Gajuwaka. The police said the accused had gained entry into the house by removing grills of the ventilators in bathroom.

Dogs squad and CLUES team were deployed and samples were collected from the crime scene. A case was registered and investigation is on.