Visakhapatnam: 2013 batch IAS officer P. Raja Babu is the new GVMC Commissioner

The State government has transferred Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha and he was replaced by 2013 IAS batch officer P. Raja Babu, here on Monday. Mr. Lakshmisha took charge in October 2021.

Mr. Lakshmisha was posted as Special Officer, MIG Project & Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Development Corporation (APUFDC), according to a release from Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma.

Mr. Raja Babu was earlier handling the same post in the APUFDC apart from holding full additional responsibility of Commissioner of the Transport Department.


