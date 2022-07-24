Visakhapatnam: 19 in fray for GVMC standing committee poll on July 27

Nineteen candidates have been shortlisted for the standing committee elections of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council, which are going to be held on July 27. GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that 20 candidates have filed nominations and of them, one corporator U. Narayana Rao withdrew his nomination. There will be 10 members in the standing committee. Mr. Lakshmisha said that the elections will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Old Council Hall at the GVMC office. The results will be announced on the same day. The term of standing committee members concluded recently.