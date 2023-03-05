ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: 16 railway stations over Waltair Division will be upgraded under Amrit Bharat Station scheme, says Divisional Railway Manager

March 05, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘In the first phase, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Chipurapalle, Srikakulam, Naupada, Araku, Koraput, Jagdalpur, Damanjodi, Jeypore, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, Parlakhemundi and Gunupur will be modernised’

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Waltair Anup Satpathy inspected Visakhapatnam–Naupada- Gunupur section of Waltair Division on Sunday. The objective of the inspection was improvement of amenities at stations over the Division.

The DRM also conducted window trailing inspection from Visakhapatnam to Naupada and then to Gunupur sections.

Beginning with Simhachalam station, the DRM took stock of various amenities and facilities provided at stations in the section apart from reviewing the ongoing developmental activities. He also inspected the Kottavalasa, Chipurapalle, Srikakulam, Naupada, Parlakhemundi and Gunupur stations along with a team of officials of Waltair Division

Mr. Anup Satpathy said that 16 Stations over Waltair Division were selected for upgradation/modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. In the first phase, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Chipurapalle, Srikakulam, Naupada, Araku, Koraput, Jagdalpur, Damanjodi, Jeypore, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, Parlakhemundi and Gunupur would be upgraded under the scheme.

The DRM was accompanied by ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Chief Project Manager (Gati Shakthi) T.M. Rao, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) PK Maharana, Officers from Operating, commercial, Signal & Telecom, Mechanical and other branches during the inspection.

