Visakhapatnam: 1,500 kg dry ganja seized at Cheedikada

Around 1,500 kg dry ganja was recovered by the Cheedikada Police in Anakapalli district on Thursday.

Cheedikada police station Sub-Inspector K. Sudhakar said that a police team was conducting regular vehicle checking near the Varahapuram village. Upon noticing the police teams, a person stopped his four-wheeler from a distance and fled.

The police recovered around 1,500 kg ganja from the vehicle. They suspect that the accused might have procured the contraband from the interior areas of the Visakha Agency in Alluri Sitharamaraju (ASR) district and was transporting it to other States. The market value of the seized contraband would be around ₹1.50 crore, the police said.

A case has been registered. Further investigation is on.