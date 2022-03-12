Visakhapatnam: 15-year-old drowns, his friend goes missing at Rushikonda beach

Some boys came to the beach to celebrate birthday of their friend, say police

Jolly trip for a group of friends turned tragic, as one of them drowned while another boy went missing at Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam city on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as M. Pardhu (15), a resident of Paradesipalem.

According to Inspector of Arilova Police Station Emmanuel Raju, a group of six friends, students of a private school at Paradesipalem and residents of Paradesipalem and Marikavalasa areas, came to the beach to celebrate birthday of one of their friends Rajesh. After cutting the cake, all of them ventured into the waters.

At around 2.30 p.m., Rajesh, Pardhu and another boy reportedly went missing in waters while swimming. The community guards jumped into water and traced Pardhu and another boy and immediately shifted them to a hospital. Pardhu died while undergoing treatment despite providing oxygen support, while the condition of other boy is said to be stable.

“There was no trace of Rajesh till late in the evening. Search operations are being carried out by the police with the help of swimmers,” said Mr. Emmanuel Raju. A case was registered.