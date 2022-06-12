Visakhapatnam: 1,487 police personnel deployed for T20 cricket match

Traffic diversions to be imposed for heavy vehicles on June 14

Traffic diversions to be imposed for heavy vehicles on June 14

A posse of 1,487 police personnel from various wings will oversee the bandobust for the T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, scheduled to be held at Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium on June 14.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that 991 police personnel from the law and order wing and 496 personnel from the traffic wing would be deputed for the bandobust.

Parking places

“Eleven parking places have been identified for those who have booked tickets for the T20 match. Signboards showing the routes and parking places will be put up for the convenience of the people,” said the Police Commissioner.

Mr. Srikanth said that heavy vehicles would be diverted at various points to ensure free flow of traffic on the city roads. There would be traffic diversions for heavy vehicles at Lankelapalem, NAD Junction, Adavivaram, Hanumanthuwaka, Marikavalasa, Visakha Valley School Junction, Anandapuram from 2 p.m. on the day of the match, he said.

Detailed information pertaining to the traffic diversions would be announced on Monday, he added.