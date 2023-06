June 10, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Enforcement teams of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) conducted raids on as many as 58 shops and seized around 130 kg plastic, here, on Friday. The teams also collected ₹1.16 lakh as fine from the shops, GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao said in a release on Friday. As part of Eco-Vizag, the GVMC has constituted eight enforcement teams, which have been conducting checks at various places to control usage of plastic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.