June 10, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Enforcement teams of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) conducted raids on as many as 58 shops and seized around 130 kg plastic, here, on Friday. The teams also collected ₹1.16 lakh as fine from the shops, GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao said in a release on Friday. As part of Eco-Vizag, the GVMC has constituted eight enforcement teams, which have been conducting checks at various places to control usage of plastic.