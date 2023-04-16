Visakhapatnam: 12-hour non-stop comedy performed to gain entry into record books

April 16, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 12-hour non-stop comedy programme was performed by well-known comedy duo from the city Joint secretary of Haasya Priyaa Comedy Club P. Kanaka Durga Prasad and Creative Comedy Club president V. Bhaskarachari in their attempt to find a place in the Limca Book of Records and the Asia and India Book of Records. The performance was witnessed by Star-maker L. Satyanand and many other personalities from the city. The duo told jokes related to social, political, mythological, educational, medical, service, socio-fantasy from 6.45 a.m. to 6.48 p.m. non-stop.