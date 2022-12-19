Visakhapantam: VIMS will be developed at a cost of ₹250 crore in the next three months, says Principal Secretary (Health)

December 19, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Principal Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu has said that the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore in the next three months.

Mr. Krishna Babu inaugurated a blood bank, established in VIMS, at a cost of ₹1.5 crore, along with District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and VIMS Director K. Rambabu, on Monday.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Mr. Krishna Babu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on developing government hospitals on par with corporate hospitals. A Medical Education and Research Corporation would be set up and funds would be allocated for the development of government hospitals in the State, he said.

Hundreds of crores of rupees has already been allocated to government hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme. The King George Hospital (KGH) was allocated around ₹600 crore under the programme. VIMS would be developed on the lines of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati and the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Telangana State. Mr. Krishna Babu said that the Chief Minister has ordered that all the basic infrastructure and medical facilities should be provided in VIMS.

He said that VIMS would be developed as a super-speciality hospital. The Neuro Surgery and Cardiology Departments would be developed into super-speciality blocks. Plans were being formulated for establishment of a trauma care centre and a Centre for Excellence as the hospital was located close to the highway.

Pay parity

Measures would also be taken to bring about pay parity between the medical officers of VIMS and SVIMS. This would attract more doctors to join VIMS. He said that he would soon hold discussions with the Chief Minister in this regard. The number of surgeries, being performed at VIMS, has registered an increase from last year. The surgeries were conducted under ‘Aarogyasri’ free of cost.

The hospital only had a blood storage facility so far. Now, a blood bank has been established, and soon a Cath Lab would also be set up.

RMO Harikrishna was among those present.