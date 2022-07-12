Visakhapantam: Synergies Castings Limited receives General Motors Quality Supplier Award for 2021

July 12, 2022 18:57 IST

City-based Synergies Castings Limited, an alloy wheel manufacturer, received the 2021 General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award for the fourth time.

The ‘General Motors Global Supplier Quality Excellence Award 2021’ is presented to suppliers who have met or exceeded an extremely stringent set of criteria ranging from production to delivery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Supplier of the Year’ recognition is for performance in the 2021 calendar year.

This year’s Supplier of the Year awards was special because it provided an opportunity to recognise suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced, said Synergies president Shekhar Movva.

To win this award for the fourth time with a product like high-end alloy wheels, supplying to GM’s most prestigious platforms, makes this even more special, he said.

Located in Visakhapatnam, the Synergies plant has a total wheel casting capacity of 12,60,000 wheels and chrome plating capacity of 4,80,000 wheels.

Currently it supplies alloy wheels to several automobile majors like General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, GMI, Honda, TATA Motors, Toyota, Fiat, Volkswagen and Mahindra & Mahindra amongst others.