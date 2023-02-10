ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapantam: South Coast Railway Zone, Polavaram project get meagre allocation in the Union Budget, alleges CPI

February 10, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘No steps taken for construction of railway zonal headquarters despite submission of DPR by the OSD two years ago’

The Hindu Bureau

CPI leader J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy and others staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Communist Party of India (CPI) State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that the meagre allocation of funds to the North Andhra, particularly for the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway (S Co R) Zone, in the Union Budget is an indication of the injustice done to the region by the Union Finance Minister.

A protest was organised by the CPI, near the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office here on Friday on the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that two years have passed since the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of the zonal headquarters was submitted by the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of S Co R, but no measures were taken for commencement of the construction work. He also decried the meagre allocation of funds in the budget for S Co R zone and for the completion of Polavaram project.

He also wondered as to how Adani, who was at the 630th position among the richest people of India, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, could emerge at the top in just five years. This was an indication of the encouragement given to him by the Modi government. He demanded a probe into the assets acquired by Mr. Adani, punishment of the guilty and nationalisation of assets owned by the Adani Group.

The party district secretary M. Pydiraju, party leaders A. Vimala, SK Rehaman, C. Chandrasekhar and C.N. Kshetrapal were among those who participated in the protest.

