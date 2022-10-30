Visakhapantam: registrations open for Vizag Navy Marathon

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 30, 2022 17:32 IST

The registration for Vizag Navy Marathon, which will be held on November 13, is open. Interested persons can register on the website www.vizagnavymarathon.com.

The organisers have appealed to all interested persons to participate in the event and enjoy the beautiful skyline and pristine beaches all along the picturesque coast. Serious runners can run the full marathon, half marathon and 10 km. Others can participate in the 5 km ‘fun run’, where they can run or walk along the route, enjoying the serene morning with family and friends.

