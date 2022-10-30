Visakhapatnam

Visakhapantam: registrations open for Vizag Navy Marathon

The registration for Vizag Navy Marathon, which will be held on November 13, is open. Interested persons can register on the website www.vizagnavymarathon.com.

The organisers have appealed to all interested persons to participate in the event and enjoy the beautiful skyline and pristine beaches all along the picturesque coast. Serious runners can run the full marathon, half marathon and 10 km. Others can participate in the 5 km ‘fun run’, where they can run or walk along the route, enjoying the serene morning with family and friends.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2022 5:35:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapantam-registrations-open-for-vizag-navy-marathon/article66073585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY