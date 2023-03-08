Visakhapantam: HSL docks largest vessel from Mumbai for repairs

March 08, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindustan Shipyard Limited created a record on Wednesday by docking a vessel MV Vishva Vijay, a bulk carrier belonging to the Shipping Corporation of India Limited, Mumbai. This is the 2014th vessel being repaired at the HSL, and is of Panamax class with 80,312 DWT (dead weight tonnage). It is the largest ship to be ever docked at the HSL in its history since inception of the drydock in 1971. The dimensions of the vessel are 229 metres overall length. It can carry 95,149 cubic metres of cargo. In the current fiscal, the HSL repaired and delivered nine ships, including three bulk carriers, according to an official release here on Wednesday.