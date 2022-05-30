Visakhapantam: four arrested in Sheelanagar attempt to murder case

The city police on Monday arrested four persons in the Sheelanagar attempt to murder case.

The arrested have been identified as Chelli Tirupathi Rao, Rajana Sarat Babu, Surupalli Dhanush Kumar and Siripuram Raj Kumar. All the accused are residents of Visakhapatnam city.

Kolli Vinoda Rao, who retired from the Indian Army and was currently working as a sub-contractor for a reputed builder, was stabbed from behind on May 18, by two scooter-borne assailants, near Sheelanagar toll gate under Gajuwaka Police Station limits. He had suffered two stabbing wounds.

“Though the victim survived the attack, he was unable to recognise the assailants. But our team gathered the details from the CCTV footages and arrested Sarat Babu, Dhanush and Raj Kumar. Who later confessed that they were hired by Tirupathi Rao to kill the victim due to an old financial dispute,” said ADCP (Crime) D. Gangadharam.

Based on the confession and the details given, the main accused Tirupathi Rao was also arrested.

The accused were sent in remand.

-