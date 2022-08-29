Visakhapanam: no hike in power tariff for Ganesh pandals, says EPDCL CMD

‘The temporary connection can be used for 10 days’

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 29, 2022 21:48 IST

There is no hike in the electricity charges for the temporary connections taken for Vinayaka Chavithi pandals. On the contrary, the temporary electricity tariff for Vinayaka mandapams, which used to be ₹1,000 for even 250 watts, has been reduced and fixed at ₹750, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director K. Santosha Rao said in a statement on Monday.

He appealed to the Ganesh festival committee members, devotees and organisers not to believe the misinformation campaign that the electricity charges for the pandals have been increased. He said that the tariff in force since 2014 for the Vinayaka mandapams, across the State, is ₹1,000 for 500 watts, ₹3,000 for 1,500 watts and so on.

The temporary connection can be used for 10 days as per the rules of the Electricity Department. Anyone requiring the temporary connection or more details can call on the toll-free number 1912.

