Visakhaapatnam: political parties condole Goutham Reddy’s death

They recall his services to the State

The sudden death of Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy has caused grief and shock among various sections of the people. Political leaders, cutting across party lines, expressed grief at the untimely demise of Goutham Reddy and described it as a great loss to the State.

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao expressed shock at the untimely demise and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

BJP State vice-president and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju expressed shock at the untimely demise and described Goutham Reddy as a ‘soft spoken’ and ‘good natured’ human being. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

YSR Congress Party North Constituency coordinator K.K. Raju paid tributes by garlanding a portrait of Goutham Reddy at a condolence meet held at the party office in the constituency. He recalled the services of the late leader during the crucial COVID-19 pandemic period.

Deputy Mayors Jiyyani Sridhar and Katumuri Satish, GVMC floor leader Banala Srinivas, deputy floor leaders Kampa Hanoku and Allu Sankar Rao, GVMC Standing Committee member Sashikala, Corporators Anil Kumar Raju, S. Padma Reddy, S. Govind, S. Appa Rao and A. Srinivas were among those who paid tributes.

‘Visionary leader’

The Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) president Veera Mohan described Goutham Reddy as a visionary leader, who made a mark in the Information Technology as well as Industries. During his tenure as Minister, he launched a revival package for the manufacturing and service sector in the State. He also worked hard to get the new industrial policy.

He worked very hard to get Industries to Andhra Pradesh. During his recent visit to Dubai, he signed a number of MoUs, which indicate his dedication to serve the people of the State.

Condoling the death, president of AP Chambers Pydah Krishna Prasad noted that Goutham Reddy had inked investment deals worth ₹10,350 crore for the State during the recent Dubai Expo. He was very proactive and pro-industry Minister and AP Chambers worked closely with him to address issues related to industry and trade and for the overall development of industry in the State. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.