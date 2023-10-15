ADVERTISEMENT

Visakha Valley School shines in nation-wide competition

October 15, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, who is also chairman of Visakha Valley School, congratulated the school management for receiving top 10 rankings in two different categories in a nation-wide competition among private and government educational institutions for the 2023-24.

In a release here on Sunday, the Collector said that the school received the third position in the country and first in the State in the Educational World India Grand Jury School Rankings 2023-24 in the category of ‘Extraordinary Leadership Category’, and stood among the top 10 schools in the State under the ‘ Co Education Day School.’

The Collector congratulated the school principal Eshwari Prabhakar and supporting staff on the achievement.

