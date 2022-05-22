Visakha Valley School organises health walk

Students of Visakha Valley School, teachers and parents taking part in a health walk organised at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Visakha Valley School organised a health walk from Kali Matha Temple to YMCA at Beach Road on Saturday. The walk was organised to create awareness on importance of staying fit and active with positive thoughts and positive approach to life.

A large number of students, staff and parents participated. The walk was also an initiation to a slew of activities on Hath Yoga: Meditation, Pranayama and other Kriyas which will be conducted in school for a period of one month.

