Visakha Valley School organises health walk
Visakha Valley School organised a health walk from Kali Matha Temple to YMCA at Beach Road here on Saturday. The walk was organised to create awareness on importance of staying fit and active with positive thoughts and positive approach to life. A large number of students, staff and parents participated. The walk was also an initiation to a slew of activities on Hath Yoga: Meditation, Pranayama and other Kriyas which will be conducted in school for a period of one month.
