Visakha Utsav will be organised at three venues

The two-day ‘Visakha Utsav’ will be held at three different venues – RK Beach, YSR City Central Park and Jatara – on December 28 and 29, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said here on Monday.

RK Beach will be the main venue where exhibition stalls and temple replicas will be set up. The other attractions would be food stalls and cultural programmes. A flower showwould be held at the YSR City Central Park and Jatara (Madhurawada) would host folk shows and other entertainment programmes, the Minister said after releasing a poster on the utsav.

Describing Visakhaptnam as the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the utsav was aimed at attracting more tourists by showcasing the places of their interest in and around the city and district.

Spiritual tourism

“Plans are afoot to promote ancient temples such as Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam and the others in the State as part of spiritual tourism. Araku and Paderu will be promoted as eco-tourism destinations and local cuisines would be popularised among tourists,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

The other takeaways from the festival includes sports, kabbadi and beach volleyball, amusement rides and prizes for the winners. The Bhimili Utsav held at Bheemunipatnam recently had 30,000 visitors on each of the two days and the Visakha Utsav is expected to draw at least 1 lakh visitors a day.

The Minister said that artistes from across the country would participate in the festival. Peoples’ representatives, officials and the general public would be involved in the conduct of the festival and measures would be taken to ensure that past mistakes were not repeated. He invited the citizens settled in other States and abroad for the festival.

Collector V. Vinay Chand said that city tours would be organised by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and private tour operators during the festival. “Tourists can avail of free entry to city parks during the festival,” the Collector said. VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and Police Commissioner R.K. Meena were also present.