Visakha Utsav off to a colourful start

The two-day tourism carnival Visakha Utsav got off to a spectacular start here on Saturday with a host of events organised to showcase the tourism potential of Visakhapatnam.

Being weekend, Beach Road, the main venue of the annual event, witnessed a sea of humanity with a large number of citizens along with their families and tourists from other parts thronged the inaugural ceremony.

A huge carnival was taken out to kick-start the Visakha Utsav from Park Hotel Junction to Kali Mata Temple Junction on Saturday afternoon. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao flagged off the carnival.

Dressed up in colour attires, thousands of students from various schools, Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) in Visakhapatnam district took part in the carnival. Children were seen dancing their heart out to the tunes of various songs and dhol throughout the procession. While a few entertained with folk dances, others mesmerised with traditional songs. Fancy dresses like Bharata Mata, Indian soldiers and various forms of Gods were a treat to watch. People captured the carnival in their mobile phones.

“It was good to see children having some good time taking a break from studies. Indeed the carnival was great. Some students were danced to Punjabi beats and dhol with complete energy,” said J. Ravibabu, a resident of Beach Road.

Fireworks and laser show light up the sky at the inaugural of the Visakha Utsav at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Beach Road was packed before the commencement of the inaugural ceremony. A number of lip-smacking food stalls with special delicacies of the States like Athreyapuram pootharekulu, Madugula halwa, varieties of biryanis, streetfood and many others were arranged. A number of vendors arranged their street food stalls, tea stalls, on-spot sketch and a few others. A number of youth were busy flying kites in the Kite festival organised beside Kursura Museum.

It was renowned tollywood singer Anudeep who entertained the spectators with his live concert. He kept the audience engaged singing melodies, classics and party songs. Youth danced to a few of his numbers. Dance show by V Unbeatable followed his concert. Popular TV anchor Suma hosted the event.

“This is my second year watching Visakha Utsav. It seems like the city has come alive with the fest today. The laser show and fire work was good. Anchor Suma always keeps audience engaging. Live concert by Anudeep was also good. However there could be few more programmes if the show had started earlier,” said Raja Santosh, a resident of Vizag.

A large number of Mahesh Babu fans reached the venue to witness song launch of upcoming Mahesh Babu's flick ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru.’ Music director Devi Sri Prasad, director Anil Ravipudi, senior actor Rajendra Prasad, and other crew of the movie attended. Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao launched the song.