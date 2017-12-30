Visakha Utsav draws to a close with grand musical show

Excitement reigned supreme as a row of cars traversed the city in search of clues and explored routes during the treasure hunt event organised on the concluding day of Visakha Utsav on Saturday.

More than 50 participants vied with one another in solving riddles and reaching pre-determined spots to collect clues and proceed during the event.

“The clues were very interesting. We could crack seven out of 10 on the spot and made a plan to collect the clues in the shortest distance. Selecting the rout was the most vital part. It was quite a thrilling experience,” said P. Swapna, one of the participants who managed to complete the task in two hours 15 minutes, covering 83 km.

Yacht workshop

A yacht workshop held on the Bay of Bengal was a colourful spectacle for several visitors who arrived at the Beach Road from the morning hours.

Sea of humanity

The final day of the three-day tourism carnival saw a sea of humanity descending on the beach road in the evening.

The entertainment zone was brimming with families and children who enjoyed the merry-go-round and various fun rides and grabbed a bite at various stalls offering a wide range of delicacies in the food zone.

‘Wall of Death’

The ‘Wall of Death’ show was quite popular among the visitors of the carnival as they thronged to watch the daredevilry of the motorcycle riders.

The highlight of the day was the musical show by Bollywood music director Pritam and his team of singers.

The Bollywood music director pumped up the tempo with some of his hit compositions.

The performance began with a medley of dance numbers and soulful tunes from the breakup song, ‘Mere rashke qamar to Ilahi and Bulleya’.

The crowd went berserk as they cheered all along the show.

Interestingly, hundreds of visitors settled around boxing arena as boxers, both men and girls, participated in the tournament held various categories.

Ring official and committee secretary I. Sai Prasad, District Boxing Association general secretary B. Appanna Reddy and SAI coach M. Durga Rao were present.

RTC special buses

The Visakhapatnam region of APSRTC has operated 67 special buses during the last three days for convenience of the people visiting the Visaka Utsav on beach road.

RTC employees took positions at RK Beach and ensured smooth movement of buses in addition to assisting the passengers in boarding the buses to their respective destinations, according to Regional Manager G. Sudesh Kumar.

He said 15 special buses each were operated from Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Madhurawada and Gajuwaka and seven buses were operated from Kurmannapalem to the Visakha Utsav venue during the three days.

The buses, operated till 11.30 p.m. each day, received very good patronage from the people.,