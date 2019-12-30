Visakha Utsav concludes on a grand note

The annual Visakha Utsav concluded on a grand note here on Sunday. The live concert by music director S. Thaman, fun talks by actor Daggubati Venkatesh, classical and western dance performances by noted artistes enthralled the huge crowd who thronged Beach Road, the main venue for the event, for the valedictory.

The second and final day of the event witnessed huge gatherings at both the Utsav venues – R.K. Beach and Dr. YSR Central Park. Elderly people, along with their families, friends were seen enjoying. Youth took selfies and uploading them on to social media sites.

Food courts

The exhibition stalls and entertainment zones witnessed heavy footfalls. Food stalls, especially the Andhra delicacies and fastfood kiosks did brisk business. Food zones along the beach remained busy catering to their customers till the late night. A good number of schoolchildren enthusiastically flew kites.

“We enjoyed a lot here. The utsav venue had a good number of attractions. Food courts served delicious dishes. However, we missed the helicopter rides this year. The food stalls and entertainment zone should continue for a week more,” said Manjulatha Reddy, who along with her family members, visited Beach Road.

Noted TV host Suma Kanakala continued to entertain the audience on the second day.

Though cancellation of the scheduled promotions of Telugu movies ‘Prathi Roju Pandage’ disappointed people, it was actor Venkatesh who lifted up the spirit. His ‘fun talks’ remained the major attraction.

“It is nice to have such event at least once in a year. The city has been drenched in festive spirit for the last two days. I am hanging out here with my family and friends. We really enjoyed the performances. The live concert had our feet tapping from the beginning to the end,” said K Sirisha, a student of MVGR College of Engineering in Vizianagaram.

Flower show to continue

The YSR Central Park was seen jam-packed through out the day as people turned up in large numbers to see the flower show and cultural programmes by local artistes. According to a rough estimate made by Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), around 1 lakh people visited flower show.

People waited in queues to take selfies near the flowers that was arranged in several formations. Apart from artistes, children and college students also presented an array of cultural programmes including dances, skits, mimicry, singing performances among others.

Considering the heavy footfall at Dr. YSR Central Park, the VMRDA authorities have decided to continue the flower show on Monday, a release quoted VMRDA Secretary A. Srinivas as saying.

Being weekend and huge crowd turning up for Visakha Utsav, several roads in the city witnessed heavy traffic congestions.

Traffic congestion

The roads leading to RK Beach and the stretches passing through Siripuram, Tycoon Hotel Junction, Waltair, China Waltair, Jagadamba Junction were seen jam-packed with vehicles as the traffic moved at a snails pace.

The roads near YSR City Central Park too reported snarls.

Traffic police personnel faced a hard time in regulating the flow of vehicles.