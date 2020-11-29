Visakha Utsav, Bheemili Utsav likely to be cancelled this year due to COVID-19

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 November 2020

Organising the festival may not be possible even in the first quarter of the new year

Two annual events — Visakha Utsav and Bheemili Utsav — used to be organised in November and December in the district, are likely to be cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the possible second wave, the officials have not taken any decision about the festivals till now.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that conduct of the annual tourism events may not be possible due to the pandemic situation. “Keeping in view the public safety and to prevent possible spread of coronavirus, the events may not be conducted this year,” he added.

Last year, Bheemili Utsav was conducted in November 2019. Visakha Utsav was organised in December, while Araku Utsav was held in February 2020. The officials say that conduct of the events is also unlikely in the first quarter of the new year.

Losses of ₹15 crore

According to a senior official from Tourism Department, the tourism sector from Visakhapatnam region has suffered loss of nearly ₹15 crore due to the COVID-19. Several tourism projects were also stopped due to lack of funds. After reopening of tourist spots for visitors from September 6, the sector has been gaining strength. Tourists from Odisha, West Bengal and other districts in the State have started to visit the district.

“Last Sunday, about 5,000 tourists visited Borra Caves and hotels in Agency region saw 100% occupancy. It is highly impossible to organise festivals in the next six months. If there was any such plan, Bheemili Utsav might have been organised by now,” the officer said.