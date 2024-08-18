Visakha Ukku Porata Committee leader urges Naidu to take steel plant union leaders to Prime Minister

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee member Varasala Srinivasa Rao on Sunday appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to take the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant union leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the ground situation for the protection of the plant and safeguarding the interests of thousands of families depending on it.

In a release here, Mr. Rao said that Mr. Naidu, who had previously demanded that the YSRCP government take the union leaders to the Prime Minister in the past (2019-24), is now having an opportunity to do so. Mr. Rao said that raw materials like coal and iron ore are required for producing steel in the plant. The VSP is not even in a position to pay the salaries to the employees due to heavy losses, he said.

“There are three blast furnaces capable of producing 20,000 metric tons of liquid steel per day, but only 6,000 metric tons of steel is being produced. This is due to the plant’s inability to purchase raw materials,” Mr. Rao said.

On January 27, 2021, the Union Government had declared that the steel plant would be privatised. Since then, the workers under the aegis of various trade unions and activists have been protesting against the announcement. Their indefinite protest has completed 1,284 days as on Sunday (August 18).

