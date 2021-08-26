Visakhapatnam

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee to organise 10-km human chain on August 29

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee will organise a 10-km human chain on August 29, as part of the ongoing protest against the privatisation of the Viskhapatnam Steel Plant.

This was decided here on Wednesday in a meeting organised by the committee leaders.

Committee chairman Ch. Narasinga Rao said that about 10,000 people, including employees from the VSP and other industries and trade unions, will participate in the human chain that will be formed from Akkireddipalem to Agnampudi.

The committee has also decided to hold protest meets across the State at every industry on August 30, to mark the completion of 200 days of the agitation.

“We will intensify the agitation till the Union government revokes its decision on privatisation of the VSP,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2021 1:56:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakha-ukku-parirakshana-porata-committee-to-organise-10-km-human-chain-on-august-29/article36108880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY