Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee meets Opposition leaders, writes to Steel Minister to revoke decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

August 07, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Leaders of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) met Congress president Mallikharjun Kharge, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and other leaders in Delhi on Monday and sought their cooperation in preventing the strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

They also wrote a letter to Union Minister for Steel Jyothiraditya Scindia seeking his intervention in withdrawing the decision on 100% strategic sale of RINL. They noted that the installed capacity of VSP was increased from 3.4 to 7.3 million tonnes per annum. The plant was not being allowed to function to its full capacity on the plea that the input cost was too high due to lack of captive mines.

They noted that the losses of the plant have increased after the decision on strategic sale was taken in 2021. Not considering the pleas of MPs, belonging to various parties, and trade unions for merger of VSP with SAIL and NMDC was also a contributory factor for the losses.

They noted that if the present strategy of ‘throttling the plant capacity’ continues, even after spending huge sum on expansion, it would continue to make losses even in future. At this stage, only increased production could bring down the production cost.

They appealed to the Minister to consider conversion of the loans and interests into preferential share capital by the Government of India and to declare a tax holiday for three years, to provide financial support till the plant stabilises and allotment of captive iron ore mines or supply of raw material from SAIL and NMDC to operate the plant at its installed capacity.

The signatories to the letter are VUPPC chairmen Ch. Narasinga Rao, D. Adinarayana and Mantri Rajasekhar.