Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee condemns Pawan Kalyan’s remarks on steel plant privatisation during election campaign in Anakapalli

April 08, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) along with the JAC of all-party trade unions, which is fighting against the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant, on Monday condemned Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan’s remarks against the committee during his election campaign meeting in Anakapalli on Sunday.

In a release, VUPCC chairman D. Adinarayana said, “Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s statement against VUPCC in the election campaign meeting at Anakapalli on Sunday evening is untrue. Mr. Pawan claimed that when he tried to take the VUPPC committee members to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of an attempt to block the privatisation of the steel plant, he did not get any response from the committee and its members. This statement made by Mr. Pawan is untrue and we condemn it. We have Mr. Pawan’s old videos for proof.”

Mr. Adinarayana said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan did not respond to the real issues related to the steel plant like lease of non-core assets and delay in wages to steel plant employees during his election campaign in Anakapalli.

Mr. Adinarayana appealed to Mr. Pawan Kalyan not to mislead people by making such false statements, being the founder of a political party and also a key leader of the JSP-BJP-TDP alliance.

“We are shocked to hear the false statement made by Mr. Pawan publicly. Moreover, he never promised or told VUPCC that he would take us to the Prime Minister. He in fact got an opportunity to meet Mr. Modi in Visakhapatnam last year, but even then he did not take us to him or bring our representation to the attention of the PM. Instead of making such false statements, Mr. Pawan should fight for the protection of the Vizag Steel Plant as it is the right time for him due to the elections, if he has the power to talk to the Prime Minister and everyone in the Centre as the key leader of the alliance parties,” Mr. Adinarayana said.

Mr. Adinarayana said that all VUPCC members are ready to accompany Mr. Pawan Kalyan when he is ready to take them to the Prime Minister.

“We demand that Mr. Pawan Kalyan make a public statement on behalf of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance on their stand on the steel plant. BJP is slowly making all the arrangements to finally sell,” Mr. Adinarayana alleged.

