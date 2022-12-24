Visakha Steel Plant Protection Committee to organise Ukku Praja Garjana in Visakhapatnam on January 27

December 24, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakha Steel Plant Protection Committee (VSPPC) on Sunday announced that it will hold Ukku Praja Garjana at Thrishna grounds at Ukkunagaram here on January 27 to raise the voice of thousands of the steel plant employees and their family against the Union government’s privatisation move of the plant.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the VSPPC Chairmen D. Adinarayana, Manthri Rajasekhar and J. Ayodhya Ram said that 32 people had lost their lives for establishment of the plant, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi government was ignoring these facts and laid a red carpet for corporate companies. The steel plant workers have been on a relay hunger strike for the last 681 days till Sunday, but none of the representatives from the Centre bothered about the severity of the protest, they lamented.

They said that around 32,000 people directly and more than one lakh people indirectly benefited from the plant in various aspects, and even Gajuwaka and Visakhapatnam recorded the highest GDP value in the State due to the steel plant, they said.

Mr. Manthri Rajasekhar said “We will start the mobilisation of the people for the Garjana from December 25 in the areas like Lakshmipuram of Vadlapudi Colony, Nadupuru, Gangavaram among others.”

Mr. Adinarayana said that they would also start issuing representations to the corporators of the GVMC wards numbers 64 to 88.

“We will also meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy between December 29 and January 2,” he said.