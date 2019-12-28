Visakhapatnam

Visakha Steel General Hospital formation day celebrated

Visakha Steel General Hospital on Saturday celebrated its 28th formation day. Raghunatha Rao. Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer and Research Institute, was the chief guest and RINL Director (Personnel) K.C. Das was the guest of honour.

Koppachhi Krisna Murthy best doctor award was given to J.D. Sudha Devi, Deputy General Manager (Medical), for her contribution to medical services. A gold medal was presented to her. Lakshmi Prabhakar best nurse award was presented to J. Parvathi.

Executive Director (Personnel & Industrial Relations) Debasish Ray, doctors Uma, Gargeyi, Mala and other departmental heads participated.

Later, a friendly cricket match was played among the doctors.

