Visakha Muslim JAC takes out rally against CAA, NRC

Muslims owing allegiance to various associations on Sunday took out a huge rally under the banner of Visakha Muslim JAC in the city to register their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which they said was detrimental to the interests of Muslims.

Men, women and children in large numbers raised slogans denouncing the Central government and demanded that the CAA and NRC be repealed.

“Both the moves are aimed at driving the Muslims out of the country. The Muslims kept quiet on the Babri Masjid demolition and abrogation of Article 370. The NDA government is testing our patience,” the protesters said.

‘India wants equality’

The protesters carried placards and banners that read ‘India wants equality’. Carrying national flags, they shouted the slogan ‘Hindu, Muslim bhai, bhai’.

The rally which began at Dabagardens concluded in a meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building. The protesters alleged that the NDA government was trying to create discord among Hindus and Muslims who were living as brothers. They also said that the two Acts were not just against Muslims, but also against other communities.

“The BJP government is trying to disrupt communal harmony and unity. However, the Constitution will win finally,” said Mahila Chetana leader K. Padma.

Left parties extend support

Leaders from various political parties also participated in the protest.

CPI(M) leader Ganga Rao flayed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which had supported the passage of the Bills in Parliament.

CPI leader M. Pydiraju said that the Left parties would extend support the agitation of the Visakha Muslims JAC.

Human Rights Forum (HRF) leader Sudha appealed to the gathering to wage a united battle and continue the protest in a peaceful manner.

She also called upon them to pull up the the YSRCP and TDP MPs for supporting the two Bills in Parliament.