ADVERTISEMENT

Visakha Music Academy’s 21st annual music and dance from February 23

February 21, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Several artistes are invited to perform at the festival; ‘Sangeetha Vidyanidhi’ and ‘Natya Vidyanidhi’ titles to be conferred on outstanding artistes

The Hindu Bureau

The 21st Annual Music and Dance Festival of the Andhra Music Academy, the cultural wing of Siva Ganga Sangeeta Parishad, will be held in Visakhapatnam from February 23 to 25. 

Several artistes are invited to perform at the festival and the outstanding artistes will be conferred with the titles of ‘Sangeetha Vidyanidhi’ and ‘Natya Vidyanidhi’.

The Academy has conferred ‘Sangeetha Vidyanidhi’ title on 25 musicians and ‘Natya Vidyanidhi’ on 11 popular dancers of Kuchipudi, Bharata Natyam, Perini, Mohini Attam, Odissi and Kathak, according to its trustee G. Prabhakar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academy has conducted 20 Annual Music and Dance Festivals, 16 Sarada Sangeetha Festivals (in districts), 11 Vaggeyakara festivals and organised over 21 lecture demonstrations with the patronage and support of music lovers. D. Raghavachari and D. Seshachari (Hyderabad brothers) will be honoured with the titles of ‘Sangeetha Vidyanidhi’.

The Siva Ganga Sengeeta Parishad was founded by Sadguru Sivananda Murty of Bheemunipatnam in 2000. The objective of the Parishad is promoting the study, research and spread of classical music and dance, Dr. Prabhakar said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US