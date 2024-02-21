GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakha Music Academy’s 21st annual music and dance from February 23

Several artistes are invited to perform at the festival; ‘Sangeetha Vidyanidhi’ and ‘Natya Vidyanidhi’ titles to be conferred on outstanding artistes

February 21, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 21st Annual Music and Dance Festival of the Andhra Music Academy, the cultural wing of Siva Ganga Sangeeta Parishad, will be held in Visakhapatnam from February 23 to 25. 

Several artistes are invited to perform at the festival and the outstanding artistes will be conferred with the titles of ‘Sangeetha Vidyanidhi’ and ‘Natya Vidyanidhi’.

The Academy has conferred ‘Sangeetha Vidyanidhi’ title on 25 musicians and ‘Natya Vidyanidhi’ on 11 popular dancers of Kuchipudi, Bharata Natyam, Perini, Mohini Attam, Odissi and Kathak, according to its trustee G. Prabhakar.

The Academy has conducted 20 Annual Music and Dance Festivals, 16 Sarada Sangeetha Festivals (in districts), 11 Vaggeyakara festivals and organised over 21 lecture demonstrations with the patronage and support of music lovers. D. Raghavachari and D. Seshachari (Hyderabad brothers) will be honoured with the titles of ‘Sangeetha Vidyanidhi’.

The Siva Ganga Sengeeta Parishad was founded by Sadguru Sivananda Murty of Bheemunipatnam in 2000. The objective of the Parishad is promoting the study, research and spread of classical music and dance, Dr. Prabhakar said in a statement.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / music / dance

