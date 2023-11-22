ADVERTISEMENT

Visakha Music Academy to conduct annual festival from November 25 to 30

November 22, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakha Music Academy to bestow the title `Sangeetha Kala Saagara’ on vocalist M. Jalajakshi during the festival | Photo Credit: ARRANGED PIC

The 54th edition of annual festival of Visakha Music Academy will be organised from November 25 to 30, at the Kala Bharati auditorium here, according to M.S. Srinivas, secretary of the Academy, here on Wednesday. The Academy will bestow the title `Sangeetha Kala Saagara’ on vocalist M. Jalajakshi during the festival. A lecture on music and lyrical compositions of Balantrapu Rajanikanta Rao will be held on November 26 at 10 a.m.

There will be special musical event during the festival. S. Saketharaman (vocal) on November 25, Nirmala Rajasekhar and Chetan Joshi’s Veena & Flute on November 26, M. Jalajakshi’s vocal on November 27, U. Rajesh’s mandolin on November 28, Amrutha Venkatesh’s vocal on November 29 and Anuradha Jonnalagadda’s solo and Mahakali dance ballet on November 30.

