February 18, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakha Museum, which was temporarily closed for the tourists since January 29 will be re-opened from February 19 (Monday), said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner CM Saikanth Varma in a media release on Sunday. He said that the museum on Beach Road was given a facelift in the view of ‘MILAN 2024’ and will be opened from 11 a.m. Monday.