Visakhapatnam

Visakha Museum reopens

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana asked the Curator of Visakha Museum B. Sanyasi Naidu to come up with new ideas to develop the museum.

She reopened the museum, which was closed since the last eight months in view of the COVID-19, here on Saturday.

Interacting with the visitors, Ms. Srijana appealed to them to wear masks and ensure physical distancing in view of the coronavirus. The GVMC Commissioner distributed chocolates to children.

