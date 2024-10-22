ADVERTISEMENT

Visakha International Film Festival to be organised on December 29

Published - October 22, 2024 03:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Industry veterans and leaders from 24 crafts of the industry are expected to participate in the event

The Hindu Bureau

The Second Visakha International Festival – 2024 will be held at Alluri Vignana Kendram, here, on December 29.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Tuesday (October 22), founder of the Hyderabad-based Indian Film Makers Association (IFMA) Pulagam Ramachandra Reddy said that film personalities from India and overseas would attend the festival in which 1,000 films would be screened. The objective of the festival was to encourage artistes from the 24 crafts in the film industry, apart from the promotion of tourism and cinema. The association had conducted eight film festivals, so far, successfully.

National president of the association HR Dileep Kumar (Karnataka) said it was a matter of pride that Visakhapatnam would be hosting the film festival for the second time. Film stars, directors and industry veterans are expected to attend the awards function.

MAA- State president and former deputy mayor Dadi Satyanarayana said that Visakhapatnam, the fastest developing city in Asia, was growing as a cinema hub. Noted directors like Rajamouli, Raghavendra Rao and Sukumar are expected to attend the festival.

MAA State secretary Kumar Naik said that the best talent in the 24 crafts would be selected during the festival. State vice president Anil Babu Netti and treasurer Ashalatha called upon the public to make the festival a grand success.

