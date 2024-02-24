Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences will expand services with cancer, burns, gastroenterology, stroke units and CBRN centre, says Director

February 24, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) will soon start various units like cancer wing, burns ward, medical gastroenterology and also stroke unit, said its Director K. Rambabu.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Dr. Rambabu spoke about the progress of the hospital in the last few years. He said that earlier VIMS used to have 27 specialised doctors and due to the gradual recruitment, the number of doctors has increased to 56. VIMS now has three cardiologists, five neurosurgeons, two neurophysicians, two plastic surgeons, two endocrinologists, two medical oncologists, two surgical oncologists, two medical gastroenterologists, two surgical gastroenterologists, five general medicine specialists, four general surgery specialists, four orthopaedician and two paediatricians.

With the recruitment of two medical oncologists and two surgical oncologists, the VIMS will start fulfledged cancer unit. He said that King George Hospital (KGH) was the only government hospital which has ‘Burns ward’ till now in the region and fire accident victims were used to be taken to the hospital.

In another significant development, the hospital will also start medical gastroenterology services for which equipment like endoscopy and endoscopic ultrasound have been procured. Very few government hospitals in the region have medical gastroenterology services, he said. With the recruitment of two neurophysicians, we are also starting Stroke Unit soon for which advanced equipment such as EEG, EMG are being set in place, Dr. Rambabu said.

He said that VIMS will also house Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) centre soon. This will be one of the 10 centres in the country and it will also be the only centre in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A team of scientists have visited VIMS on Friday and checked the site on the premises, he said. He said that they have applied for Blood Bank licence and arranging storage facilities for it.

With the help of the State government, several development activities are being taken up. VIMS has been successfully taking up hip transplantations, knee transplantations, neurosurgery, brain tumour and laparoscopic surgeries, he said. He said that before COVID-19, the average Out patient count on daily basis was less than 100, but now the number is hovering around 700 to 800.