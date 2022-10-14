Visakha Garjana: Traffic restrictions, diversions to come into force from 7 a.m. on October 15 in Visakhapatnam

The city police said that traffic restrictions and diversions will come into force at various areas surrounding RTC Complex, Siripuram, Beach Road, Chinna Waltair from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the wake of ‘Visakha Garjana’, organised from Dr BR Ambedkar Statue, Daba Gardens, to Park Hotel Junction on the Beach Road. The police have also appealed to the people to try to avoid the routes.

On Friday morning, the city police officials from Special Branch, Traffic, CCS along with II Town, III Town Law & Order personnel checked the bandobust arrangements and route map.

The police have allotted designated parking spaces for the people coming to take part in ‘Visakha Garjana’ which would start at Ambedhkar Junction at 9 a.m. Designated parking lots were provided near RTC Complex, LIC Building road, Railway Grounds, Allipuram, Daba Gardens, APIIC grounds, Siripuram and a few other areas for people coming from various directions.

As per the police, no vehicles will be allowed between Gollalapalem and Br Ambedkar Statue Junction. They have also urged people not to ply from Kurupam Junction to NTR Statue, Beach Road, apart from C.R Reddy circle to Park Hotel Junction.

The police also said that they have taken all arrangements keeping in view of movement of emergency vehicles. Throughout the rally route, the police will be dedicating one lane of road for the emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile the police have also requested people not to travel under the flyover between DRM Junction and Assilmetta. People going to or coming from the railway station may use the Telugu Thalli flyover, they said.