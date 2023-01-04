Visakha Dairy chairman Adari Tulasi Rao dies at 84

January 04, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Adari Tulasi Rao, chairman of Sri Vijaya Visakha Milk Producers Company Limited (Visakha Dairy), passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Tulasi Rao, 84, was undergoing treatment for an illness at the hospital for some time, said his son Adari Anand, coordinator of Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

His body would be brought to Yelamanchili in Anakapalli district on the morning of January 5. The body will be kept for public viewing at Mr. Anand’s party office at Old Cinema Road in the town.

Adari Rao is survived by his wife Jayalakshmi and three children — sons Anand, Santosh and daughter P. Rama Kumari, who is the chairperson of Yelamanchili municipality.

Tulasi Rao was born on February 1, 1939 to Venkata Ramaiah and Sitayamma. He studied up to Class X and devoted himself to agriculture and animal husbandry. Tulasi Rao played an active role in various political parties including Swatantra, Janata Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

In 1962, aged 23, he was first elected as the director of a cooperative urban bank. Later, he was elected as sarpanch in Yelamanchili. He served as sarpanch for more than 25 years. In 1985-86, he contested the elections for Visakha Dairy, which was established in 1977. Then, it had a handling capacity of 50,000 litres per day at Akkireddypalem, Visakhapatnam. Under his leadership, the production of milk touched 10 lakh litres per day.

In 1986, he took charge as chairman of the dairy firm from August 29.

By the time he took charge, the turnover was only ₹11 crore. Now, the turnover is more than ₹1,400 crore, according to the dairy management. It had also expanded its marketing activities to neighbouring Odisha, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh subsequently.

Visakha Dairy was converted into a Milk Producers Company in 2006, the first co-operative to become a producer company.

Keen on adopting new technologies, Tulasi Rao was the first in India to introduce ultra-pasteurised milk with an extended life of up to 14 days in the year 2010 with latest technology from Finland’s Elecster.

To overcome the power crisis, Tulasi Rao introduced two solar power plants of 1.15 MW capacity at Visakhapatnam and 1.65 MW capacity at Vizianagaram. The plants were commissioned in record time.

In 1998, N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the dairy’s multi-speciality hospital called Krushi Hospital, which was a dream project of Tulasi Rao. He always believed that the health of the dairy depended on the health and welfare of the farmers. The hospital and the setting up of an English-medium school for the children of milk producers, was part of his vision.

“Tulasi Rao served the company as a worker and not as a chairman. He never went personally to collect awards. Instead, he would send his team. His down-to-earth personality was a big motivation for us,” said a distraught Srinivasa Rao, an employee of the dairy plant.