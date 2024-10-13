ADVERTISEMENT

Visakha Civil Society Forum mourns the death of Human Rights Activist G.N. Saibaba

Published - October 13, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Leaders and activists of the forum blame the BJP government for his demise

The Hindu Bureau

G.N. Saibaba

Leaders and activists of the Visakha Poura Prajasanghala Vedika (Visakha Civil Society Forum) expressed shock and grief at the death of G.N. Saibaba, a professor and Human Rights Activist, who passed away at NIMS in Hyderabad on Saturday.

They alleged that the Union government, led by BJP, should be held responsible for the death of Saibaba, who was sent to Nagpur jail without any evidence. They said that his health had deteriorated and as he was not given proper medical attention in the jail due to the BJP government’s policies of oppression.

“The scary thing is that he was not allowed to see his mother who died while he was in prison,” they lamented, at a solidarity programme organised to mourn the death of Saibaba, near the Gandhi statue, opposite the GVMC main office, here on Sunday.

Saibaba served 10 years in the prison and was released after being found ‘not guilty’. It cost him his life. He was a 90 % disabled person, but he was not given bail. However, he endured hardships in his life and fought against injustice to the people of the country through his writings and words, and his death is a great loss for the country, they said at the programme after garlanding his portrait.

P. Chandrasekhar, coordinator of the forum, presided over the meeting.

Visakha Marxist Study Centre convenor J.V Satyanarayana Murthy, IFTU State vice-president M. Venkateshwarlu, Indian Atheist Association State President T. Sreerama Murthy, Vidasam Aikyavedika president B. Venkata Rao, POW district president S. Venkatalakshmi, AU retired employee Yedukondalu, advocate K.S. Chalam, Arasam leaders M. Paidiraju and others participated.

