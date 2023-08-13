HamberMenu
Visakahapatnam MP offers support to Pawan Kalyan, if Naidu announces him as CM candidate in 2024 polls

‘Jana Sena Party chief is touring the State in the name of Varahi Yatra only to make Naidu or Lokesh as the Chief Minister’

August 13, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M.V.V. Satyanarayana has announced that he will support Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan in the general elections 2024, if Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu declares him as the Chief Ministerial candidate in the JSP-TDP alliance..

The MP, who spoke to reporters here on Sunday, asked Mr. Pawan to first speak out about who will be the Chief Minister candidate in the JSP-TDP alliance in the 2024 elections, the share of the seats to be contested, and the period of sharing of the Chief Ministers post by Mr. Naidu, Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mr. Lokesh as per the conditions in the JSP-TDP alliance.

The MP said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was touring the State in the name of Varahi Yatra only to make Mr. Naidu or Mr. Lokesh as the Chief Minister. He wondered as to why he was not able to announce his party’s election manifesto and his Chief Minister candidature during the yatra.

“Will you (Pawan Kalyan) contest all 175 Assembly and 25 MP seats in the next elections? Do you have guts to announce the seats of your own party at least? You cannot. Because, you are working for the TDP. You are a person who does not have the courage to contest single-handedly, but you are talking about the welfare policies of YSR Congress Party and criticising Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is contesting the next election alone,” said the MP.

Mr. Satyanarayana asked Mr. Pawan Kalyan that why he was not trying to stop the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant if he can influence Mr. Narendra Modi and Mr. Amit Shah at the Centre.

“Yes, I am doing my business and also continue to be an MP as part of politics. Is it wrong?. Then why are you doing politics and simultaneously acting in movies?” the MP asked Mr. Pawan Kalyan in response to the statement against him during Varahi Yatra held in the city on Saturday. Mr. Pawan had asked the MP to resign from the post.

