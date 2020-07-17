Virus toll rises to 47 in Vizagwith one more death

As many as 32 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district on Friday, taking the tally to 2,562 on Friday. One more person succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 47.

As many as 123 persons, who were undergoing treatment, have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres, on Friday. With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 871 and the number of persons discharged is 1,644.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V Sudhakar, with the new cases, 16 new clusters, including Annamaraju Nagar, APSEB Colony, BC Colony (Yendada), Bindra Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Gandhivari Veedhi, Naidu Quarters (Gopalapatnam), Parvathi Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Ramalakshmannapuram, Relliveedhi New, Sagisubbaraju Street, RK beach, were formed in the district.

As on Friday, there are 173 very active clusters, 186 active clusters and 156 dormant clusters in the district. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.