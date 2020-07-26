Virus remedies galore on social media

B. Madhu Gopal

26 July 2020 23:50 IST

Medicines should be used only under the observation of doctors, say experts

The alarming increase in cases and the talk of community spread have created a scare among the general public. Social media messages advocating the benefits of certain drugs to cure or even prevent COVID-19, are creating utter chaos in the minds of the citizens.

The daily routine for many citizens on waking up from bed is to check social media messages on their mobile phones. Short videos, mostly of young men and women, claiming to be doctors, and sometimes as users of certain drugs and alternative remedies, wax eloquent on the particular products or remedies and convince their clients to use them. Scores of such videos are circulating on social media groups and even before a person can try out one suggestion, several others are surfacing. Some people are said to be trying out multiple therapies, while others are at a loss to understand, which one to try out. The capability of the ‘young doctors’ or the credibility of the claims is debatable.

Advertising

Advertising

While common home remedies and natural products are generally safe, one cannot be sure about their efficacy in tackling COVID-19. The allopathic drugs, being prescribed to counter the virus, should also be taken with a pinch of salt. It is not advisable to take drugs except under medical supervision as some of the drugs may cause damage to vital organs in those with other ailments, say medical experts.

New drugs

“All the new drugs are ‘off labelled’ and are given under trial therapy. They should be used under the supervision of doctors,” K. Rambabu, vice chairman of the Association of Physicians of India and Professor of Medicine, Andhra Medical College, told The Hindu.

The new drugs are: Favipiravir 200 mg 9 tablets and 9 tablets in the evening on day one and from the next day onwards 8 tablets a day for 14 days. These drugs are nephrotoxic and hepatotoxic and kidney and liver problems would be elevated so this drugs should be used under the supervision of doctors. This drug works in mild cases of COVID-19. The cost of each strip is ₹3,600.

Similarly, Remdesivir (injection) can be used for mild and severe cases by varying the dosage and monitoring the liver carefully. The cost of each injection is ₹3,800. Tocilizumab injection cost varies between ₹32,000 and ₹40,000 for one vial and should be given in selective cases.

“Plasma therapy has limitations like compatibility of blood and antibody titer. In spite of all this, the chances of side effects may be more,” add Dr. Rambabu.