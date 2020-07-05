Virus impact: tourism sector incurs ₹12-cr. loss

Tourism sector in the Visakhapatnam region has suffered severe losses due to impact of coronavirus. With the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 outbreak, closure of major tourist hotspots and further restrictions on travel, the sector is badly hit like never before and may take a long time to recover.

“In the three to four months, the tourism sector has suffered around ₹12 crore revenue loss as compared to the same period in the previous year,” said Divisional Manager, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), T.G Prasada Reddy.

The region receives good revenue from travel, hotels, restaurants, boating services, tourist spots, public parks and beaches. The pandemic has badly hit the business, he said. With its pristine beaches, Araku valley and a number of tourist hotspots, the Visakhapatnam district has been a major tourist destination. Tourists from Odisha, West Bengal, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and a number of foreigners throng the city of destiny throughout the year.

Due to COVID-19 crisis, all the major beaches, favourite tourist destinations like Kailasagiri, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), VUDA Park, Borra Caves, Chaparai, submarine museum, and other hotspots have been closed in the district.

A senior official from the Tourism Department said that officially the department has not received any orders from the State government to restart activities at the tourist places.

“There is no clarity at the moment when the government will relax the norms on the sector because the COVID-19 cases in the State is inching towards 20,000-mark,” said an official.

Boating control room

Recently, a boating control room was also started at Rushikonda to monitor boating activities. But the government has not given orders to start boating activities, since beaches were asked to close for people.

Meanwhile a few locals who used to visit Agency areas to for the water falls and valleys have also stopped their plans due to the voluntary lockdown in most parts of the Agency.

However, the hotels and restaurants were given relaxations by the Central government since June 8.

Safety protocols

The APTDC has been strictly implementing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) given by the State government at hotels and restaurants. “The revenue which we used to earn for two days before COVID-19 is now being earned in 22 days. Such is the impact of the pandemic. It will take time for everything to get normal. Many are panicked to travel to other places due to increase in cases in those regions,” said Mr. Prasada Reddy.