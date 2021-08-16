Virus claims two deaths in Visakhapatnam district

VISAKHAPATNAM

75 new COVID cases take tally to 1,54,283

The Visakhapatnam district reported 75 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,54,283. During the same time period, the district reported two deaths, taking the toll to 1,066. This is for the first time in the month, that the district witnessed two deaths in a day.

As many as 101 persons, undergoing treatment, recovered from the virus, according to the bulletin released on Sunday. This takes the total number of recoveries to 1,51,832. Meanwhile, the number of active cases has reduced to 1,385.

